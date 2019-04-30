Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India at Rs 9.86 Lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India introduced the Ertiga MPV with the new in-house 1.5-litre DDIS 225 diesel engine with 6-speed manual transmission. The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel variants are priced between Rs 9.86 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The previous model was powered by the 1.3-litre diesel powertrain sourced from Fiat. The three trims of the vehicle with 1.5-litre diesel engine are priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, 10.69 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh.The new DDIS 225 engine delivers a peak torque of 225Nm @1500-2500rpm, maximum power of 70kW@ 4000rpm and fuel efficiency of 24.20 km/l (claimed). Maruti Suzuki says that the new DDIS 225 engine on Next-Gen Ertiga uses ‘Dual Mass flywheel’ that helps to reduce engine fluctuations. The pendulum type engine mounting further adds to superior ride quality leading to refined NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance.Sharing his thoughts on Maruti Suzuki’s new offering, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Considering the requirements of evolving customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga is now offered with new 1.5-litre Diesel engine. The new engine is a perfect combination of performance and refinement. It showcases Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to provide products aligned with customers aspirations. We are sure this new engine option will strengthen the popularity of Ertiga in urban MPV segment.”