1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With BS-VI Engine Launched in India at Rs 7.54 Lakh

BS-VI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With BS-VI Engine Launched in India at Rs 7.54 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with factory-fitted CNG. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its popular multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga petrol version has become BS-VI emission norm compliant and will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

This is the sixth model from the company's portfolio after Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire to be BS-VI compliant, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Commenting on the development, MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said, "With the new BS-VI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment."

BS-VI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment, he added. "We are committed to ensuring that our full product range will progressively be BS-VI compliant during the year, ahead of regulations coming into the effect," Srivastava said. The availability of BS-VI variants on these large volume models several months ahead of the mandated date reflects Maruti Suzuki's commitment towards environment-friendly vehicles, the company said. Over 70,000 units of NextGen Ertiga have been sold since its launch in November 2018.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

