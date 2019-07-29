Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Factory-Fitted CNG Launched at Rs 8.87 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of the new factory-fitted CNG-powered Ertiga at a price of Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variant will be available for customers in VXI variant, offering a mileage of 26.20 km/kg. At the moment, the Ertiga is the only MPV in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG option. It comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India. The CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga will feature dual ECU (engine control unit) with intelligent-gas port injection system.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “Ertiga has managed to win customer hearts with its focus on safety, design, style, space and performance. In the short span of nearly eight months of its launch, the new Ertiga’s accomplishment of achieving the market leader position in MPV is overwhelming considering the growing competition in this segment. The robust sales of the new Ertiga prove that it has secured its place in the market as a car that offers its users the perfect companion to go about their everyday lives. We thank all our customers for ‘moving together’ with us in style with Next-Gen Ertiga in its successful journey. With the CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment-friendly.”

Safety features on the new Ertiga consist of dual airbags, high-speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD and brake assist and reverse parking sensors as standard fitment across all variants.