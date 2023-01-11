Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023: Price, Launch and Range

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first all-electric SUV Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Named as EVX, it is expected to go on sale in 2025 in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki EVX will measure over 4,200 mm in length while the wheelbase will be around 2,700 mm. Reportedly, the EVX will be the first of many EVs that the country’s biggest automaker has planned for the Indian market.

Based on Maruti’s 27Pl platform, Maruti Suzuki EVX features a futuristic design and when it launches a couple of years later in India, it would come loaded with a myriad of bells and whistles.

Maruti Suzuki EVX will boast of ALLGRIP 4WD system.

Suzuki Group would invest Rs 100 billion for production of BEVs and their batteries.

