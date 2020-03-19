Maruti Suzuki Expands Commercial Network Portfolio with Tour Range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the expansion of its commercial network portfolio. The Company’s commercial network will now also sell the extensive Tour range of vehicles, namely Tour H1 (hatchback), Tour H2 (hatchback), Tour S (sedan), Tour V (van) and Tour M (MPV). Maruti Suzuki Commercial network already retails light commercial vehicle Super Carry and country’s best selling van Eeco.

Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in September 2016 with Super Carry. With a 240 per cent growth in the past three years, the inclusion of the Tour range will help further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network. Further, as a step towards enhancing inclusivity, a new brand logo for Maruti Suzuki Commercial network was revealed recently.

In 3 years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores across 235+ cities. Built on the values of partnership, reliability and efficiency, Maruti Suzuki Commercial network is specially designed to cater to the specific needs of our customers.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki’s Commercial channel is the fastest-growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the Commercial network customers comprise of ‘owner-cum-driver’ who are ambitious, risk-takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them. Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business. Our internal research suggests that both these goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have a similar business".