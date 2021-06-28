Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Subscription Services to Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced expansion of its ‘Subscription’ services to four new cities including Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore. With this rollout, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in 19 cities.

In its newest form, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles). It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates, thus offering further flexibility to the car ownership experience.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe programme with learnings and feedback from customers. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements. This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process. With addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers.”

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows the customer to opt from a range of MSIL vehicles for multiple tenure options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge. This monthly payment includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

