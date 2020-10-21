Maruti Suzuki Expands Leasing Service to Hyderabad and Pune; EMI Starts at Rs 15,354 for Swift

After introducing the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with white number plate (registered in the name of customer) now comes to Hyderabad and Pune. In partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, the Company aims to launch car subscription programme for individual customers in these two cities.

Under this customer-centric initiative - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a wide range of new cars - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

Announcing the Company’s customer-centric approach, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. It comes with a bouquet of convenient features – flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance and also covers complete maintenance. We are overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries. Progressively, we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.”

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with private registration in the name of the subscriber comes with subscription tenure options 24, 36 and 48 months, as per customer’s choice. Customers will pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting Rs 15,479 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Hyderabad and Rs 15,354 (including taxes) in Pune for a tenure of 48 months.

Explaining the partnership, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO ORIX India said, “Subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred Maruti Suzuki vehicles. ORIX India and Maruti Suzuki have been working closely on this initiative over the last couple of months and we have witnessed an increased level of excitement and traction in the cities we have launched in the last 2-3 months. In line with Maruti Suzuki’s vision to expand this offering to many more cities in India, we are very excited in bringing the Subscription product to customers in Hyderabad and Pune and we are confident that the flexibility and the convenience of the subscription offering will surely tick the right boxes in customers mind and would enable more and more customers to drive the best in class Maruti Suzuki vehicles.”

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.