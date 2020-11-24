Maruti Suzuki Expands 'Subscribe' Services to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

After the launch of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, India's largest carmaker has now expanded and launched ‘Subscribe’ in four more cities – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan to introduce the service for individual customers in these four cities.

The monthly subscription charges for Swift LXI for a tenure of 48 months will start at Rs 15,368 for Mumbai, Rs Rs 15,196 for Ahmedabad, Rs 14,665 for Chennai and Rs 14,691 for Gandhinagar. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

The initiative - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe - allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Users can opt from a wide range of new Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe namely - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in these cities.

Announcing the Company’s customer-centric approach, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance. The program also provides the customers with peace of mind with 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. We are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years.”