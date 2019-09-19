Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Exports 1 Millionth Car From Gujarat's Mundra Port

Mundra port majorly serves for exports to Latin American, Far Eastern and European markets of Maruti Suzuki.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Exports 1 Millionth Car From Gujarat's Mundra Port
The millionth Maruti Suzuki car. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that it has shipped the one-millionth car for exports from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. An Oxford Blue colour popular sedan Dzire left for Chile from Mundra. Mundra port majorly serves for exports to Latin American, Far Eastern and European markets of Maruti Suzuki.

Commenting on the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping one-millionth car. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always aligned our exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario. Maruti Suzuki exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship vision of “Make in India”. The efforts by Maruti Suzuki reflect India’s capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology.”

Mundra port is Maruti Suzuki’s second car terminal port and commenced exports in 2009. Maruti Suzuki has a Pre Delivery Inspection (PDI) facility along with stockyard at Mundra port. Currently, Maruti Suzuki export range includes 14 models with Alto K10, Celerio, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire taking a prominent share. Maruti Suzuki also exports vehicles from Mumbai port.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
