Maruti Suzuki Extends Free Service and Warranties till End of June

Image for Representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki has announced the extension of free services and warranties that expired in May, till the end of June 2020.

  Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has announced an extension for the warranty, extended warranty and free services which were due up until March 15 and May 31, 2020. This has been done in order to help those who could not avail these services due to the lockdown amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Maruti Suzuki has extended the dates till which these services can be availed to June 30, 2020.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) also put in-place comprehensive norms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience at its True Value showrooms, a network which comprises of 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across the country. The guidelines and SOPs are claimed to ensure hygiene, sanitization and safety for customers. As per the company, these have been implemented in line with Government of India advisories on COVID 19.

Maruti Suzuki had also come out with ‘Buy Now Pay Later Offer’ for its customers. As part of this, customers can choose from a slew of financial schemes such as buy now, pay later offer, higher loan to value, up to 90 per cent on-road funding, longer repayment tenure and a two-month deferment of EMI.

The ‘Buy Now Pay Later Offer’’ will allow customers to start paying the EMIs after 60 days of loan disbursement. The offer is available on select Maruti Suzuki models and will be applicable on loan disbursement till 30th June 2020.

