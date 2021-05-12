Maruti Suzuki Extends Free Service and Warranty Period for Customers Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to extend free service, warranty and extended warranty for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021. These will be extended up to 30th June 2021. The announcement has been made keeping in mind the ongoing lockdowns in various states due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30th 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March 15th and May 31st, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.”

Earlier Tata Motors announced a similar move as several customers are unable to service vehicles which are scheduled for maintenance. For the same, Tata Motors has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not km) are due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has said that realising the critical importance of rapidly installing Oxygen PSA plants, both to produce life-saving oxygen as well as reduce the immense logistical problems, it it boosting the manufacturing of such plants.

