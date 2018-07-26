English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki First-Quarter Profits Fall Short of Estimates
Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of more than $43 billion.
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
India's largest selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as forex losses and increased costs of raw materials partially offset higher sales of compact and utility vehicles. The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, reported a profit of 19.75 billion rupees ($287.38 million) for the quarter ended June 30, versus 15.56 billion a year earlier. That compared with an average estimate of 22.71 billion rupees by 18 analysts, according to Reuters.
Total revenue from operations rose 13.6 percent to 224.59 billion rupees, the company said. Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of more than $43 billion, around 1-1/2 times that of its parent.
Maruti Suzuki had recently crossed the production milestone of 20 million vehicles in India at its Gurugram and Manesar facilities. According to the company, the distinctive feat has been attained in 34 years and 6 months since the start of production in December 1983. Apart from this, Maruti had also made a statement that it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured during May 7 to July 5, 2018 to inspect for a possible fault in the airbag controller units.
Maruti sold 490,479 vehicles during the quarter, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier. Sales of compact vehicles, which include the Swift and Baleno, rose 49.8 percent, while sales of utility vehicles, including the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza, climbed 15.1 percent. Suzuki this year announced an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp for the Indian market, by which Suzuki will supply its Baleno hatchback and Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota will produce the Corolla sedan for Suzuki. Shares of the New Delhi-based car maker were down 3.6 percent.
Also Watch
Total revenue from operations rose 13.6 percent to 224.59 billion rupees, the company said. Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of more than $43 billion, around 1-1/2 times that of its parent.
Maruti Suzuki had recently crossed the production milestone of 20 million vehicles in India at its Gurugram and Manesar facilities. According to the company, the distinctive feat has been attained in 34 years and 6 months since the start of production in December 1983. Apart from this, Maruti had also made a statement that it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured during May 7 to July 5, 2018 to inspect for a possible fault in the airbag controller units.
Maruti sold 490,479 vehicles during the quarter, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier. Sales of compact vehicles, which include the Swift and Baleno, rose 49.8 percent, while sales of utility vehicles, including the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza, climbed 15.1 percent. Suzuki this year announced an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp for the Indian market, by which Suzuki will supply its Baleno hatchback and Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota will produce the Corolla sedan for Suzuki. Shares of the New Delhi-based car maker were down 3.6 percent.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Kangana Ranaut Sashays Down the Runway in a Victorian Era-Inspired Anju Modi Ensemble; See Pics
- Here's How You Can Actually Be a Scientist During Friday’s Lunar Eclipse
- Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Alia Bhatt And Her Closest Friend; See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...