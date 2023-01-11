Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater SUV in Works, Production Starts at New Kharkhoda Factory by 2025

Maruti Suzuki seems to have chalked up plans to increase its market share in the competitive SUV segment. The automaker is currently developing a three-row version of its Grand Vitara SUV, which was launched last year. The new SUV, codenamed Maruti Y17, is expected to start rolling out by 2025, reported Autocar.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September last year with price tag ranging from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, using the same Global-C platform, the manufacturer is making a longer version with 7-seater configuration to accommodate more passengers with its three rows.

Maruti Suzuki Y17 is expected to get a longer wheelbase while some cosmetic updates can’t be ruled out either. The different styling in the three-row version would help to differentiate it from the two-row version. Coming to the powertrain, Maruti Suzuki may offer the same powertrain options for the Y17 as the Grand Vitara.

While the Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, along with the Toyota Hyryder, the Y17 three-row is likely to be built at Maruti Suzuki’s new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The Y17 will be the first car to be mass produced at the factory, which may start operating by2025, the report added quoting sources.

Considering this, Maruti Suzuki could be aiming to compete with Mahindra’s XUV700 that has won praise for its premium safety features, especially the adaptive cruise control (ADAS). The price of Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs 13.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.95 lakh.

The Grand Vitara, meanwhile, boasts of features such as dual sliding panes, wireless charging dock, coloured Head-UP-Display, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, 360-degree parking camera system, and panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, the car is equipped with Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and 3-point ELR seat belts for All seats.

The SUV is offered in 10 variants with six monotone and 3 dual-tone colour options. It is available in Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid versions. The Smart Hybrid version gets a 1.5-litre K-series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine while the Electric Hybrid version is powered by a dual powertrain system with an electric motor and the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

