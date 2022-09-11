Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Launch Soon: Variants, Features & More Details Explained

Maruti Suzuki’s much-awaited mid-size SUV, Grand Vitara, has been generating buzz among car buffs even before the official launch. The SUV, as per reports, has received more than 50,000 bookings since its pre-booking commencement on July 11. The car is expected to go on sale this month. If you, too, are planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, then this article will help you achieve some clarity on what variant to put a pin on.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will feature LED DRLs, halogen projector lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, telescopic steering wheel, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. The variant will hone a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta

The Delta variant will be available with the same engine option as the Sigma version but the customer gets the option of both manual and automatic transmission. Coming to the features, in addition to what Grand Vitara Sigma gets, this variant has additional cruise control, rear USB ports, Alexa and Google assistance, and a reverse parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta

This variant mimics the Delta variant in terms of engine and transmission options. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers soft-touch inserts on the dashboard and door panels, ambient lights on the door, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and side curtain airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ variant gets a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine and comes with an e-CVT gearbox. The variant comes in dual-colour paint scheme, HUD system, wireless phone charger, ambient lights on dashboard, and all-black interiors with gold accents additional to the Zeta variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha

The Alpha trim is offered in a mild hybrid engine and gets a manual and automatic gearbox option. The manual transmission option comes with an All-wheel Drive mode. Additional features include leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel, drive selector mode, 360-degree camera and hill descent control.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+

Alpha+ is the top-end variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara that comes with a strong hybrid engine mated with an e-CVT transmission. The vehicle gets puddle lamps as an additional feature, along with ventilated front seats. Other features are similar to the Zeta+ variant.

