Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Unveiled Globally, India Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new Grand Vitara SUV which comes as the brand clocks 7 years of its luxury brand Nexa. While today has been the global unveil, the launch of the Grand Vitara will take place in India first. It is the jointly developed, long-awaited SUV which is also be sold as the Toyota Hyryder in India. As of now, bookings for the Grand Vitara have started at Rs 11,000.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the brand’s first made-in-India SUV and is the fifth generation of the Grand Vitara SUV, a name tag that returns after a decade to India. It gets a strong-hybrid powertrain that also does duty on the Toyota Hyryder. It is powered by Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that makes 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque that is paired with an electric motor that makes 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque. When both are used together, the output stands at 114 hp and it comes paired with a CVT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki says that the car is capable of delivering 27.97 km/l and can drive on electric power alone, on a full charge, for up to 25 km.

The Grand Vitara will also come with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that also does duty on the Ertiga, the XL6 and the Brezza. This 103 hp and 117Nm torque output engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and AWD. As per the company, it delivers 21.11 km/l for the 2WD trim and 20.58 km/l for the automatic trim, and if you have it with the AWD system, it will deliver 19.38 km/l.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with features like a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ambient lighting, Google Assistant and Siri support, fully digital instrument cluster, and driving modes as well for the hybrid variants. On the safety front, the car gets tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP, hill-hold assist, disc brakes on all wheels and six airbags.

Speaking on the global unveil, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has led the market with its slew of new product launches across segments, catering to the diverse needs of the new-age Indian customer. With the global unveiling of the Grand Vitara, we bring an SUV which embodies the best of Suzuki design, technology and performance. Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong & aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. Moreover, with the introduction of the revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, the Grand Vitara paves the way for a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. We are confident that Grand Vitara will set a new benchmark for SUV lovers in the country and redefine Joy of Mobility for our customers.”

While talking about the expectations from the Grand Vitara, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV segment has grown tremendously in the past 4 years as customers have shown a strong inclination towards an assertive design, dominant road presence and new-age technology. With our diverse product range, Maruti Suzuki has been a leader in the UV segment continuously for the last five years. As a market leader, we have consistently disrupted every segment with our offerings. And today, celebrating NEXA’s 7th anniversary, we are delighted to present a much-awaited premium and revolutionary SUV, “The Grand Vitara”, which will be another game-changer in the Industry.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos and the price announcement should happen soon, right after Toyota announces the prices for the Toyota Hyryder.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.