Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants, Features, Price and More

The competition in the mid-sized SUV segment in India is set to spice up with the entry of two new players: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. While the Hyryder has officially been launched, the Grand Vitara is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Both SUVs use the same engines and are part of the Toyota-Suzuki alliance. So, what sets the sister SUVs apart from each other? We try to find out in this piece

Variants

The Grand Vitara will be available in four grades – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha – while loaded with a mild hybrid powertrain. The two additional variants namely Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus get a strong hybrid powertrain. On the other hand, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is presented in E, S, G, and V trims with a hybrid option whereas the S, G and V derivatives get a strong hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features a crystal acrylic upper grille and a curved bumper design with a wide trapezoidal lower grille. The SUV gets LED projector headlamps with DRLs as standard. It gets a blacked-out roof with silver roof rails and black OVRMs. The rear section is introduced with C-shaped LED taillights and a dark chrome insert on the rear. The SUV runs on 17-inch alloys.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, on the other hand, features a raised bonnet design and a ‘Fervent Dark Crome’ finish on the grille of the intelligent electric hybrid variants. On the progressive smart hybrid versions, the grille gets a ‘Rich Chrome’ finish. The SUV houses three-element LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators. On the side, you will see the muscular wheel arches and a sweeping shoulder line emphasising the SUV credentials of the Grand Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki offering also runs on 17-inch alloys.

The overall profile of the SUVs looks the same and it’s the detailing that sets them apart.

Interior

The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder and similar on the inside when it comes to the feature list. Both the SUVs get similar steering wheel design and AC vents. Even the central console looks identical. However, the colour scheme used on the interiors distinguish the two SUVs.

Engine

Mechanically, both SUVs are the same. They come with the option of a 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine which is tuned to produce 91 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800 rpm on petrol only. Combined with an electric motor the unit can produce 114 bhp.

There’s also a 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology that produces a max output of 102 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque. The variants featuring this engine come with an all-wheel drive option.

Price

Both SUVs are available for bookings. While Toyota has announced the price of the top four variants of the Hyryder that range from Rs 15.11 to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the Grand Vitara price. However, it is expected to be on the similar lines.

