AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Hits Back at Tata Motors' Safety Jibe With ‘Dil Se Strong’ Post

Maruti Suzuki hits back at Tata Motors' jibe. (Image source: Twitter/MSI)

Maruti Suzuki hits back at Tata Motors' jibe. (Image source: Twitter/MSI)

Ahead of this, Tata Motors chose to take a dig over the Global NCAP crash test results as they attacked Maruti Suzuki WagonR for ranking low (2-star) in safety standards.

The Indian automobile sector is a competitive sector with companies leaving no stone unturned to impress the buyer. A lot of this involves smart marketing and social media campaigns to score some points over a rival. Things can get pretty competitive at times, as most recently seen in case of Tata Motors vs Maruti Suzuki.

Like all rankings, if you are at the top, you can hit the competition where it really hurts. Tata Motors chose to take a dig with a social media post over the Global NCAP crash test results as they attacked Maruti Suzuki WagonR for ranking low (2-star) in safety standards.

“Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt,” read the tweet by Tata Motors. The ad pfeatures a wooden wagon and one of its wheels have come off. The poster says, “Oh S**t, WAGONE.” The clear dig at the competition additionally features the name Tiago on the bottom left corner, Tata’s car which has received a 4-star rating in Global NCAP as the safest car in its segment.

Maruti is India’s top automaker and it wasn’t going to take that dig casually. Soon, Maruti came up with a social media campaign of its own focusing on the popularity of the WagonR across the country. The poster features a shiny blue WagonR with a festive banner that reads “trusted by 24 LAKH+ families.” Below the banner is the response to Tata, “That’s what makes us Dil Se strong.”

Like all things on social media users soon joined in and took sides of both the auto majors. “I was considering other cars and Tata was never the option before. But, as I did more research, I found Tata cars to be more feature loaded and Safe. I booked a Tiago. Great Job guys,” said one user. Another user said that Tata needs to improve a few issues too in spite of scoring high in the crash test.

Also Watch:

Most people pointed out that car manufacturers cannot compromise on safety anymore and it should be their priority.

In the Global NCAP crash test, Wagon-R got just a 2-star rating while Tata’s Tiago managed a 4-star safety rating. Maruti’s S-Presso also scored failed to score any stars in the test and Tata had taken a jibe over that too just a few weeks ago.

Next Story
Loading