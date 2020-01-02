Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Images Revealed, Launch Expected in Mid-2020

After nearly two years in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is all set to undergo a facelift. Images of the car in its upcoming avatar recently surfaced online sporting plenty of changes on the design front. While the images seem to be those of the international spec-model we expect an iteration close to the same to enter our shores soon.

Maruti Suzuki ignis Facelift. (Image source: Instagram/Suzuki Garage)

At the front, the new Ignis comes with a new grille that was previously seen on the S-Presso micro-SUV. This is joined by the fog lamps and a new bumper design that adds to the list of all things new in the model. The side profile looks largely similar to the current model retaining the wheels, headlights and taillights.

We expect the upcoming Ignis to be powered by the same BS-VI version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine that currently powers the Swift and Baleno. The same engine, under the Swift’s hood produces 83bhp and 113Nm of torque, which saw a marginal drop while being transformed for the upcoming emission norms. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT unit.

In the domestic market, the Ignis locks horns with the Ford Freestyle and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.