Suzuki Ignis Sport Hatchback Concept Showcased at Indonesia International Motor Show 2018

Suzuki Ignis Sport Concept at GIIAS 2018. (Image: Otospirit)

The Indonesia International Motor Show is very important to a market like India, as most of the cars that debut in India, are first launched in Indonesia, especially products that are manufactured in the South Asian region. The 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show is no different as most of the products displayed at the show are highly important to India.At the ongoing GIIAS 2018, Suzuki is showcasing most of its Sport models, like the Ertiga MPV, Baleno premium hatchback and now the Ignis hatchback. The all-new Ignis Sport Concept hatchback is mostly a cosmetic makeover over the standard road-going Ignis.The Ignis Sport gets a glossy black paint with contrast red elements throughout the body like the roof spoiler, bumper inserts, Suzuki logo and side decals are all finished in red. The alloy wheels, on the other hand get a blacked-out finish. Other additions include side skirts, a rear skid plate, a rear spoiler and a front skid plate.On the mechanical front, the Sport variant doesn’t bring anything new to the table. The Indonesia-spec model, like the Indian model, retains the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a 5-speed AMT option on the petrol powered Ignis, in addition to the 5-speed manual. Maruti Suzuki already sells the Ignis in India with a range of customization options through the iCreate accessorization program.