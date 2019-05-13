Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 300th Showroom For Commercial Vehicles in India

With the recent addition, the Company’s total sales network has crossed over 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 300th Showroom For Commercial Vehicles in India
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (Photo Courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)
Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki India inaugurated its 300th Commercial showroom. With 300 outlets in less than three years, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial retail outlet network is now present in over 230 cities across the country.

With the recent addition, the Company’s total sales network has crossed over 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities. The Company has three distinct retail channels for customers to choose new vehicles: Maruti Suzuki - ARENA, NEXA and Commercial.

According to Maruti Suzuki’s internal research, nearly half of the company’s customers are businessmen, small traders or are self-employed. This led to Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the commercial segment in September 2016. The fleet owners who use their vehicle for goods transportation are always seeking increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business.

Commenting on the rollout of 300th Commercial retail channel, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “The Light Commercial Vehicle segment has been the largest volume contributor in the commercial vehicle industry in the country. Globally, Suzuki Motor Corporation has expertise in this segment and the Super Carry is part of that lineage. Super Carry for India has been developed specifically keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer. Starting the commercial segment with Super Carry, we have rapidly rolled out our network to keep pace with the growing demand and business opportunity for light commercial vehicles. With the growth in entrepreneurship and businesses, we see a continuous requirement of Light commercial vehicles for various business applications.”

He added, “We will align our product and retail strategy with these changes. Our expanding Commercial Channel network strength stands testimony to this alignment with the customer. In addition to our sales network, Maruti Suzuki’s well-spread service network of over 3,630 service touch points across 1,780 cities boosts the confidence of the commercial vehicle buyer.”

Super Carry offers the customer a powerful 2-cylinder turbo-charged 793 cc diesel engine and an all-new 1196 cc CNG engine variant. With the latest Suzuki technology, best-in-class power, superb mileage and extensive service support, Super Carry has proved to be an owner's pride and has already become the second highest selling brand in the LCV segment.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
