Maruti Suzuki Increases Production of Baleno Hatchback to Cut Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki India has sold over 4.5 lakh units of Baleno cumulatively, since its launch.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has increased production of its premium hatchback Baleno by 34 percent over the last 8 months to cut waiting period for the model. Launched in October 2015, Baleno is one of the top selling models for MSI. The premium hatchback has been featuring among country's top five best selling cars since March 2017.
MSI has sold over 4.5 lakh units of Baleno cumulatively, since its launch.
"The availability of Baleno got a boost with the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operational at its full capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement.
The company is confident that with increased production of Baleno it will be able to enhance the car ownership experience of its NEXA customers, he added.
"With improved availability the average monthly sales of Baleno has touched around 18,000 units in the past 8 months, as compared to an average of around 14,000 units in the January 2017-August 2017 period," Kalsi said.
Besides, India Baleno is also exported to Japan. The model has also received good response in global markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America and East Asia.
