Maruti Suzuki India Announces Safety Accessories To Protect Customers From Covid-19

Image for Representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The products include a three-ply face mask, protective goggles, show cover, hand gloves and face shield visor.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has introduced a range of accessories, including face shield visor and masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's 'Health and Hygiene' genuine accessories for car and personal care are priced from Rs 10 to Rs 650, MSI said in a statement.


The products include a three-ply face mask, protective goggles, show cover, hand gloves and face shield visor Besides, the company has also introduced items for vehicle interiors like a cleaner and a cabin protective partition.


Customer can visit the nearest dealership or raise an enquiry online at the website for the new range of accessories, MSI said. To strengthen customer confidence, the company will add more items under its 'Health and Hygiene' range, it added.

