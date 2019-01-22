Maruti Suzuki India Launches Programme to Promote Innovation in Mobility Space

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched an initiative to promote innovation in the automobile and mobility space. Under the programme -- Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) -- the company will identify innovative and cutting-edge solutions through startups, which are futuristic and customer oriented. The initiative will provide a platform to budding talent in the country to showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities at a national level, MSI said in a statement."The Indian automobile industry is constantly evolving. The need of the hour is to have a relentless approach towards promoting a culture of innovation," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. This initiative will help MSI leverage the innovation capability of startups to provide unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, he added."Through MAIL, the company offers a platform for startups to showcase their capabilities and come up with next generation ideas in the areas of connected cars, shared mobility ,autonomous cars, electric vehicle and its infrastructure etc," Ayukawa said.Select few startups would get an opportunity to do a proof of Concept (Pilot) with Maruti Suzuki, he added. The Indian automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation and requires unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, MSI said. For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early-stage seed fund with proprietary accelerator program and industry co-creation program.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.