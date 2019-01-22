English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki India Launches Programme to Promote Innovation in Mobility Space
Under the programme -- Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) -- Maruti Suzuki India will identify innovative and cutting-edge solutions through startups, which are futuristic and customer oriented.
Maruti Suzuki logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched an initiative to promote innovation in the automobile and mobility space. Under the programme -- Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) -- the company will identify innovative and cutting-edge solutions through startups, which are futuristic and customer oriented. The initiative will provide a platform to budding talent in the country to showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities at a national level, MSI said in a statement.
"The Indian automobile industry is constantly evolving. The need of the hour is to have a relentless approach towards promoting a culture of innovation," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. This initiative will help MSI leverage the innovation capability of startups to provide unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, he added.
"Through MAIL, the company offers a platform for startups to showcase their capabilities and come up with next generation ideas in the areas of connected cars, shared mobility ,autonomous cars, electric vehicle and its infrastructure etc," Ayukawa said.
Select few startups would get an opportunity to do a proof of Concept (Pilot) with Maruti Suzuki, he added. The Indian automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation and requires unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, MSI said. For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early-stage seed fund with proprietary accelerator program and industry co-creation program.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"The Indian automobile industry is constantly evolving. The need of the hour is to have a relentless approach towards promoting a culture of innovation," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. This initiative will help MSI leverage the innovation capability of startups to provide unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, he added.
"Through MAIL, the company offers a platform for startups to showcase their capabilities and come up with next generation ideas in the areas of connected cars, shared mobility ,autonomous cars, electric vehicle and its infrastructure etc," Ayukawa said.
Select few startups would get an opportunity to do a proof of Concept (Pilot) with Maruti Suzuki, he added. The Indian automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation and requires unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, MSI said. For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early-stage seed fund with proprietary accelerator program and industry co-creation program.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results