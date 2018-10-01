English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki India Posts Marginal Decline in September Sales
Maruti Suzuki reported a marginal decline in total sales to 1,62,290 units in September as against 1,63,071 units in the year-ago period.
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a marginal decline in total sales to 1,62,290 units in September as against 1,63,071 units in the year-ago period. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,53,550 units, up 1.4 percent from 1,51,400 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.
Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 9.1 percent decline to 34,971 units during the month under review from 38,479 units in September 2017, MSI said. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno rose by 1.7 percent to 74,011 units last month as against 72,804 units in the same period a year ago.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose by 11.5 percent to 6,246 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 8.7 percent to 21,639 units in September, from 19,900 units.
Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 6.6 percent to 14,645 units last month as against 13,735 units in the year-ago period. Exports in September were down 25.1 percent to 8,740 units as compared with 11,671 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 9.1 percent decline to 34,971 units during the month under review from 38,479 units in September 2017, MSI said. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno rose by 1.7 percent to 74,011 units last month as against 72,804 units in the same period a year ago.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose by 11.5 percent to 6,246 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 8.7 percent to 21,639 units in September, from 19,900 units.
Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 6.6 percent to 14,645 units last month as against 13,735 units in the year-ago period. Exports in September were down 25.1 percent to 8,740 units as compared with 11,671 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...