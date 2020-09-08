Maruti Suzuki India Reports 11 Percent Increase in Production in August

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its total production in August increased by 11 per cent to 1,23,769 units. The company had produced a total of 1,11,370 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,21,381 units last month as compared to 1,10,214 units in August 2019, a growth of 10 per cent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were at 22,208 units as against 13,814 units in the year-ago month, up 61 per cent. Compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, were produced at a marginally higher rate at 67,348 units as against 67,095 units in August 2019, MSI said.

Also Watch:

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- was up 44 per cent at 21,737 units as compared to 15,099 units in the same month last year. MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,388 units as against 1,156 units in the year-ago month.

The company posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3% over July 2020 and a 17.1% over August 2019. Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% over August 2019.

However, in terms of domestic passenger car sales, Maruti Suzuki reported a 21.7 percent growth as compared to same period last year. When compared with the April-August period in 2019, the sales dropped a massive 50.1 percent.