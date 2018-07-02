English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki India Sales up by 36.3% in June 2018
The overall sales include 135,662 units in the domestic market and 9,319 units which were exported.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a rise of 36.3 percent in its overall sales including exports for June 2018. According to the company, overall sales during the month under review grew to 144,981 units from 106,394 units sold during June 2017.
The overall sales include 135,662 units in the domestic market and 9,319 units which were exported.
On a quarterly basis, the company sold a total of 490,479 units in the April-June quarter, "growing 24.3 percent over the same period previous fiscal".
Also Watch
The overall sales include 135,662 units in the domestic market and 9,319 units which were exported.
On a quarterly basis, the company sold a total of 490,479 units in the April-June quarter, "growing 24.3 percent over the same period previous fiscal".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- No, Facebook Will Not Record Your TV Experience Through Your Phone's Mic
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings