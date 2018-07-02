Maruti Suzuki India Sales up by 36.3% in June 2018

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a rise of 36.3 percent in its overall sales including exports for June 2018. According to the company, overall sales during the month under review grew to 144,981 units from 106,394 units sold during June 2017.The overall sales include 135,662 units in the domestic market and 9,319 units which were exported.On a quarterly basis, the company sold a total of 490,479 units in the April-June quarter, "growing 24.3 percent over the same period previous fiscal".