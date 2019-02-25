English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki India Starts Service Campaign for Baleno to Inspect and Update ABS Software
An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a hydraulic device that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition. (Image: Nexa)
Maruti Suzuki India is undertaking service campaign for 3,757 units of its premium hatchback Baleno to inspect and update modified software in actuator assembly ABS, a key part of the braking system.
The service campaign will cover Baleno manufactured between December 6, 2018 and February 4, 2019, the company said in a customer notice on its website. An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a hydraulic device that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations.
The company said it wasn't a recall as there is no safety concern involved in this case.
"Service campaigns" are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may cause inconvenience to customers, it said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
