1-min read

Maruti Suzuki India Starts Service Campaign for Baleno to Inspect and Update ABS Software

An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a hydraulic device that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition. (Image: Nexa)
Maruti Suzuki India is undertaking service campaign for 3,757 units of its premium hatchback Baleno to inspect and update modified software in actuator assembly ABS, a key part of the braking system.

The service campaign will cover Baleno manufactured between December 6, 2018 and February 4, 2019, the company said in a customer notice on its website. An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a hydraulic device that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations.

The company said it wasn't a recall as there is no safety concern involved in this case.

"Service campaigns" are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may cause inconvenience to customers, it said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
