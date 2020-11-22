Maruti Suzuki Indirectly Hits at Rivals, Reiterates its Dominance in the Market

In a recent tweet by Maruti Suzuki, the automaker reiterated its dominance as India’s favourite automobile brand accompanied by a trending meme template “This claim is undisputed.” Unless you live under a rock, "This claim is disputed" memes started trending which was gaslit after Trump claimed that he won the US Presidential elections. Maruti Suzuki seems to have joined the latest trend with this tweet. The caption of the post read, “And we’re dedicated to continuing strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favourite family of customers!”

Rival competition is good for the business as it tends to improve the product and services qualities. Most big names in the business world battle with other companies in the same segment to prove their superiority by taking funny digs to criticise their competitors. They go to great lengths to come up with innovative and creative ideas to improve their footprint in the market and sway consumer allegiance.

In one such creative dig, Tata Motors were quick to take a shot at rival Maruti’s S-Presso mini sports utility vehicle (SUV) which is in the news over car safety since Global NCAP released their safety ratings. The S-Presso, which was launched last year, is one of the best-selling cars in India and rakes in huge sales for Maruti.

In the wake of the Global NCAP rating release, Tata Motors didn’t waste any time in taking a dig at their competitor as they shared a photo of a broken cup with coffee beans spilling out to signify the S-Presso’s safety ratings on their social media pages.

The photo has text which reads, “We Don’t Break That Easy,” and also a mention of the Tiago and its 4- Star Global NCAP safety rating. The subtle hint of a broken coffee mug (espresso) is to signify a broken Maruti S-Presso.

The photo posted on Twitter is captioned as, “Driving is #SeriouslyFun, only when you live it up with safety.” The homegrown carmaker used this opportunity to sway customers and book the Tata Tiago instead. In the tweet, they even shared a weblink which leads it to their sales page.