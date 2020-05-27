Maruti Suzuki Issues Safety Norms for True Value Showrooms, to Promote Contactless Service

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has put in-place comprehensive norms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience at its True Value showrooms, a network which comprises of 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across the country. The guidelines and SOPs are claimed to ensure hygiene, sanitization and safety for customers. As per the company, these have been implemented in line with Government of India advisories on COVID 19.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of the car, we are fully committed to offering a safe and hygienic experience to our customers. We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all customer touchpoints. With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is the country’s most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. I assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe.”

Here is what Maruti Suzuki’s SOP for True Value states:

-True Value will offer a personalised online car buying experience. To avoid physical contact, customers are being encouraged to adopt all digital means such as e-mails, phone, video calls, use of True Value website and a dedicated mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned cars. Documentation procedure will be strictly online for a collection of driving licences, e-dockets, handover pictures etc.

-The company has also put in place guidelines to maintain complete hygiene at touch points like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back-office along with thermal screening to ensure absolute safety.







-Each True Value car will be disinfected thoroughly before its test drive. The True Value staff visiting customer’s home will follow safety protocols with masks, social distancing and sanitizers. They will undergo thermal screening before and after the visit.

-Delivery of the selected car at customer’s place with protective kits would be preferred. Digital communication modes/Video Call with the customer would be used for any after-sales support like documentation transfer as per the customer’s preference.

-Every staff member has undergone safety and hygiene training. All showrooms are following daily morning meetings to educate the employees, strict monitoring of employees temperature, regular sanitization, staggered lunch timings and face masks are made compulsory throughout the working hours.

-Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines. The remaining True Value showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

