Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Spotted in India, Will Debut at 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited vehicles in the Indian market. Now a test mule of the famous off-roader has been spotted in India. Needless to state, the Jimny is one of the most popular Suzuki cars globally. As of July 2020, the iconic SUV had cumulative sales of more than 3 million units across 199 countries. Although Jimny is manufactured in India, it is only for export markets.

It appears that Maruti Suzuki is aiming to take advantage of the growing interest in rugged SUVs by introducing the Jimny in the Indian market. Mahindra Thar has been tremendously successful in India and will be the main rival of the Jimny, upon its launch.

It is worth noting that a test mule of the Jimny was spotted in Europe a few months ago. The latest sighting of Jimny’s test mule in India indicates that the off-roader will soon be launched here. Reportedly, the 5-door version of the Jimny will make its debut at the Auto Expo next year.

It is quite possible that the fully covered mule could be hiding a facelift of the Jimny. The 5-door version of the off-roader has a boxy profile, just like the current 3-door model. The present iteration of the Jimny comes with features like round headlamps with independent indicators, a clamshell bonnet, a front grille with vertical openings, and rear combination lamps.

On the inside, the 5-door Jimny is expected to get modern features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Jimny could also borrow some features from the new Brezza. The Japanese automaker will intend to offer a complete family car that is not limited to just off-roading purposes.

The 5-door Jimny will likely come with a 1.5L K15C Dual Jet petrol engine which generates 103 bhp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It has a mild-hybrid setup and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is already in use with several Maruti Suzuki cars like Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza.

