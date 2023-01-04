Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door World Premiere on January 13 at Auto Expo 2023, Details Here

The Indian auto market has witnessed an exponential rise in the demand for SUVs. The likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra Thar have found many takers. Now, the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki also seems to be looking to tap into this frenzy around SUVs. The company introduced its Grand Vitara compact SUV last year. Maruti Suzuki is now set to expand its SUV portfolio and roll out the India-spec version of its global SUV. Latest reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki will launch the highly anticipated five-door Jimny on January 13 at the Auto Expo.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debut Confirmed at Auto Expo 2023, Spotted Undisguised

The Jimny has generated tremendous hype in India ever since it was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. SUV enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iconic off-roader in India. Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki will produce the SUV at its Gurgaon plant with a volume target of up to 6,000 units every month.

India-bound Jimny will have two new doors for access to rear seats and this makes it an attractive proposition for many car buyers in India. Jimny’s 5-door version makes more sense in the Indian market and will likely have a longer wheelbase as compared to the 3-door model that’s on sale globally.

Jimny’s rugged design elements will give it a bold SUV stance. Features like round headlamps with independent indicators, clamshell bonnet, front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps will appeal to SUV enthusiasts. Maruti Suzuki will also likely add modern features such as its SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that is seen on the Baleno and Brezza.

At a price of around Rs 10 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny will directly compete with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. Both Thar and Gurkha are currently available with a 3-door format only, and that could work in Jimny’s favour. Moreover, Jimny will have considerable off-roading capabilities as it will boast Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

The 5-door Jimny is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103 bhp and 138 Nm torque. This engine is already in use with cars like XL6, Ertiga, and Brezza. Maruti Suzuki will most likely offer two transmission options - a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

Read all the Latest Auto News here