Maruti Suzuki Jimny Could Finally Come to India as a 5-Door SUV - Report

Suzuki’s plan to manufacture the Jimny in India is old news. The car even made it to the recent Auto Expo in February where we got a closer look at the SUV in the flesh. But now reports citing sources close to the developments have suggested that the one showcased at Auto Expo will not be the one introduced in the Indian market.

Unlike the 3-door version that we saw, Suzuki is pondering over a 5-door version of the same for India. With a larger cabin and two extra doors, Suzuki believes that the car will cater to a larger audience, idle for family buyers as well.

Also Watch:



There have been no speculations about its specifications so far. But we cannot wait to see the difference in capabilities between the iteration that quickly became one of the most popular lifestyle off-road SUVs in the world and its stretched version.

Crucial aspects of the car can be expected to remain the same. This means that the car will be built on a ladder-frame chassis. It will feature rigid axles on both ends and send power to all four wheels with a low-range transfer case. The Indians-spec car is most likely to be powered by the company’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that currently powers the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.

The car will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Production for the 5-door version is expected to commence six months after production of its 3-door version will commence in June for exports solely. The car is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh, putting it up against the likes of Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar.