Maruti Suzuki Jimny Finally Coming to India? New Teaser of an SUV Released

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has teased what seems to be the much-awaited Jimny SUV on social media. The homegrown automaker took to Instagram to roll out a teaser through Nexa's social media handles/accounts of an upcoming car which is most likely the Jimny compact SUV. However, unlike previous reports, this is expected to be the three-door Jimny, and not the five-door version of the off-roader. The latter version is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

The teaser video shows off-road/desert terrain with tyre marks and “Guess who was here” emblazoned on the sand, trying to make us believe that it could be the upcoming Jimny. Along with the very short video clip, Maruti Suzuki captioned the post and wrote, “This just in. A wild adventurous ride has been spotted making its way through different terrains! The one question is, what car is this?"

The company currently makes the three-door version of the SUV at its Manesar, Haryana plant, and the same are exported to international markets. However, the sub-continent is slated to get the longer five-door version of the Jimny, which is expected to make its debut in 2022.

The international-spec Jimny comes with a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine, however, the India bound version is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine. It is the same unit that powers Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6 cars from Maruti and is capable of producing 101 BHP at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine will likely come mated to a five-speed manual and an optional four-speed automatic torque converter transmission as well.

Also Watch:

The Jimny is expected to be positioned as a lifestyle off-roader and when launched Maruti's upcoming SUV will be a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the Indian automotive market.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.