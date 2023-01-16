Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets 3,000 Bookings on First Day, Get Waiting Period Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which is set to go on sale in India in May 2023, made its global debut at the country’s biennial Auto Expo 2023. Once it hits the Indian market, the 5-door Jimny will then make its way to other countries for sale. One of Suzuki’s most iconic vehicles, Jimny has been on sale since the 1970s. The SUV is currently in its 4th generation. The fanfare around the new Jimny is clear from its bookings. Over 3,000 orders have already been placed within two days of the car’s unveiling. The car will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealerships.

Given that the Indian automaker’s production target is 1,000 units per month for domestic consumption, the waiting period for some buyers has already reached the 3-month mark. Moreover, the company is looking to record 10,000 bookings of the car within a month. According to Rushlane, the waiting period for Jimny 5 door can easily cross the 1-year mark at the current production rate.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door comes with Maruti’s K15B 1.5L petrol engine that is mated with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. It produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque and features mild-hybrid tech, too. The car has a robust body-on-frame construction and features Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD tech. In comparison to the 3-door version, this car has a longer wheelbase. The newly-uncovered Jimny will measure 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height.

The Jimny comes in two trims – Zeta and Alpha– which share a common powertrain. Six airbags, an electronic stability programme, seatbelt pretensioners, hill hold assist, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, rear defogger, reversing cameras, and power windows are standard in both versions.

The Zeta gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen Smartplay Pro infotainment system,

4-speaker audio system, and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Alpha, on the other hand, flaunts automatic headlamps, a 9.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, keyless start, cruise control, fog lamps, and washers for the LED headlamps.

Both versions of the Jimny are available in a total of seven colour options.

