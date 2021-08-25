Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Lime Green Colour Spotted in India Through Google Street View

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new Jimny SUVs to be launched in the Indian markets this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch got delayed, and now it is expected to be available to the Indian masses in the year 2022. Recently, the Jimny was spotted on Google Street View by an automobile buff named Kaustubh Nagwekar, who shared the image of the car on Rushlane Spylane, a Facebook page for all spied vehicles. While the Jimny 3-door is already under manufacturing in India; however, the sale is restricted to the international markets.

The Jimny 5-door SUV seems all set to launch in India in the year 2022. The car has been spied multiple times during test rides under a camouflage layer. But the image captured through Google Street View is the first image of the vehicle in all its lime green prime on the road. The image of the undisguised Jimny 5-door SUV is a bit hazy but reveals the exteriors of the car clearly.

Maruti Suzuki cars are known to be easy on the pockets due to their selection of the dimensions of the vehicles. Therefore, the Jimny will also be under 4 meters. Although, the car is unlikely to get any tax exemptions since the car will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Coming to the transmission of the vehicle, the Jimny will be running on a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic transmission.

Also Watch:

Maruti Suzuki is manufacturing the car in two variants, i.e., 3-door and 5-door. As per the company’s targets, the 3-door Jimny will be well-suited for families and city drivers who want to use the car for regular commute, while the 5-door Jimny is being manufactured keeping in mind the off-road enthusiasts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here