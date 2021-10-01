Maruti Suzuki Launches AI-Enabled Virtual Car Assistant ‘S-Assist’ for Nexa Customers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched what they are calling an industry-first AI (Artificial Intelligence) based 24×7 virtual car assistant app, called “S-Assist” for its Nexa customers. As per Maruti Suzuki, the scan and voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, optimizes the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an immersive online post-purchase experience to customers. The app is developed by Xane.AI, a start-up under the company’s MAIL initiative to nurture innovation.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa customers will be able to access S-Assist through the “Maruti Suzuki Rewards” mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. The S-Assist is available free of cost to Maruti Suzuki Nexa customers.

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist features:

- Provides multi-media content like DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos, digital literature and workshop assistance.

- Easy and quick navigation to a digital copy of the vehicle owner’s manual, information on warning signs.

- Picture search enables a car owner to take picture of any vehicle part on their smartphone, upload and the app gives an instant explanation.

- Access to over 4,120 Maruti Suzuki workshops across India, which empowers customers to call and navigate to their nearest Maruti Suzuki workshop at the time of distress.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Digitization of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service that offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphones. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

