Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
The new BS-VI compliant Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes at a premium of Rs 16,000 over the earlier version.
Representational Image (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched hatchback WagonR with BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. Depending on the features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price of the model in Delhi-NCR shall vary from Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh and in rest of the country from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
The increase in prices of the model has been in the range of Rs 16,000 as compared with the earlier version. The company said it has also revised the prices of WagonR with 1-litre petrol engine. The revised ex-showroom price of the variant in Delhi-NCR shall vary from Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.33 lakh and in rest of lndia from Rs 4.39 lakh to Rs 5.38 lakh, it added. MSI said both petrol and diesel variants of its premium hatchback Swift are now compliant with "AIS-145 safety norms".
Besides, the petrol version is also now compliant with BS-VI emission norms resulting in a price increase in all variants of the model. "Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh," MSI said. The company also announced the introduced CNG variants of entry-level hatchback Alto priced at Rs 4.10 lakh and Rs 4.14 lakh respectively in Delhi-NCR.
