Maruti Suzuki Launches Monthly Subscription Program for its Cars, EMI Starting at Rs 14,463 Per Month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a vehicle subscription program for customers in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

The automaker has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities. In this innovation, customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

The customers can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months, as per their choice. Customers will pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months. This subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

Announcing the customer-centric programme, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers a huge untapped potential. Globally, penetration of such leasing programme varies between 5% and 30%. The comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative offers customers the multiple advantages and peace of mind from botheration of maintenance costs and insurance renewal. The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance, Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to the customers. Progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.”

Explaining the partnership, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO ORIX India said, “We are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki in the efforts to create customized flexible propositions for customers which will provide them a hassle free and convenient Car driving experience. Maruti Suzuki is an aspirational brand and we believe this partnership of two industry leaders will enable to fulfil many dreams through our innovative and curated car subscription options. We look forward to further strengthening our portfolio with the inclusion of more Maruti Suzuki products and locations in the future. This new service is part of our strategy to work with industry leaders like Maruti Suzuki with products that create a better customer experience and newer ownership and usage channels.”

As per customer choice, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix).

With features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers. Orix will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and roadside assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.