Maruti Suzuki Launches New Loyalty Program for Customers, Offers Benefits on New Car, Service and More

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a new loyalty program – Maruti Suzuki Rewards. This loyalty program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

The program comes with a range of benefits on the purchase of an additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other ‘association benefits’ with the company. Customers can now experience this digitally supported card-less program with the help of Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards reinforces our commitment to offering a bouquet of delightful services to customers. This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools.”

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers.

Also Watch:

Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa program will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward.

The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer’s registered mobile number.