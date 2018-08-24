Maruti Suzuki Launches New Quick Response Team Service Initiative In India

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new customer service initiative called the Quick Response Team (QRT). These teams will make use of bikes to offer faster on-road assistance for Maruti Suzuki customers. The Quick Response Team has a fleet of 350 bikes in over 251 cities in the first phase of expansion. The company plans to reach 500 cities by the end of 2020.Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Customer obsession being a core value of Maruti Suzuki, it drives us every time to come up with innovations to delight our customers. Started over two decades back, Maruti Suzuki is the pioneer of roadside assistance programme in India. The launch of Quick Response Team on Bikes is a strategic decision to rapidly help attend customer cars that may have broken-down on the road. We are confident that this initiative will take Maruti Suzuki’s service for customer care to the next level of convenience.”Maruti has equipped each QRT biker with essential tools and critical spares needed to quickly restore the vehicle in distress. As per the company, the QRT technicians can handle around 90 percent of the problems typically faced by customers in case of a vehicle break down.As far as the functioning of the service is concerned, when a customer reports a vehicle breakdown, a web-based system identifies the GPS location of the nearby technician and assigns him for the complaint. The customer and technician can connect over the phone and see each other’s location and estimated time of arrival, through the Maruti Care App.Customers can avail this service on a complimentary basis under the extended warranty offered on Maruti Suzuki cars. For cars not covered under the standard Maruti Suzuki warranty, the QRT service is available on a per-call basis with visiting charges ranging between Rs 420 to Rs 575, depending on the location of customer’s car.