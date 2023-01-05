Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Nexa Black Edition' Range to Commemorate 40th Anniversary

Maruti Suzuki has introduced an exclusive Pearl Midnight black color for its Nexa range of cars. The country’s largest automaker, through its premium sub-brand Nexa, sells cars like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara. The Nexa lineup did not have a black option so far. Cars like Grand Vitara, XL6 and Baleno were offered with Grandeur Grey, which was the closest shade to black. However, the company has now launched a Pearl Midnight Black option to its Nexa line-up of cars. Maruti Suzuki will promote its all-black variants as ‘Nexa Black Edition’. This option for the cars, however, will not come with any additional feature changes.

Introducing the NEXA Black Edition and Limited Edition Accessory packages, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate Maruti Suzuki’s 40th anniversary, we are excited to introduce the NEXA Black Edition range to also commemorate NEXA’s 7-year anniversary. The NEXA Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from NEXA."

It is worth noting that the new black paint scheme option will only be available on select variants of the Ignis, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The Ignis Black Edition will be offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. The company’s MUV XL6 will be available in black colour in Alpha and Alpha+ trims. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki will roll out the Grand Vitara Black Edition in Zeta, Alpha, Alpha AWD, Zeta+ Hybrid and Alpha+ Hybrid trims. It can be availed with all the variants of the Ciaz. Prices for the celebratory Nexa Black Edition range of cars remain consistent with the standard range of Nexa cars.

In addition to the new Black Edition, NEXA has also announced Limited Edition Accessory packages for customers to further customize their cars as an option. The Limited Edition Accessory packages are available for all NEXA cars at special discounted prices.

“Additionally, customers can personalize their favourite NEXA vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style. We look forward to see the NEXA Black Edition range of cars on the roads and joining in the celebrations of our milestone anniversary," added Srivastava.

