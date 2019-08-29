Maruti Suzuki Launches On-the-Road Servicing for its Vehicles in India

Maruti Suzuki India has announced its new – ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative. It is a smart workshop on the move to offer customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps. Service on Wheels is equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles.

Commenting on the launch of Service on Wheels, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”

Service on Wheels encompasses both paid and free services as offered by a standard Maruti Suzuki Service Centre, along with repairs, underbody inspection, oil changing, filter cleaning and much more. The offering is accessible for all engine variants including petrol, diesel and CNG in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.