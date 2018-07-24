English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Suzuki Connect' Telematics for Nexa Customers at Rs 9999
'Suzuki Connect' will be available to customers as an option which can be installed in their cars across the Nexa network in the country.
Mr. T Hashimoto, Executive Director (Maruti Suzuki India) with Mr. R.S Kalsi Senior Executive Director (Maruti Suzuki India) (On the right) at the launch of Suzuki Connect. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its advanced telematics 'Suzuki Connect' for Rs. 9,999 for a three-year subscription for NEXA customers. Suzuki Connect will be available to customers as an option which can be installed in their cars across Nexa network in the country. Once installed through the Nexa app and connected with the smartphone, customers will have access to features like emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, driving analytics, live vehicle status along with preventive maintenance calls and more.
R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, introduced Suzuki Connect and said, "Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution developed and tested in India to offer seamless connected car experience to car owners. A nationwide extensive study was conducted to understand the challenges that Indian car owners face daily and their expectations from these solutions. 'Suzuki Connect' empowers customers to manage a host of services such as emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, and many more functions on their fingertips and create a delightful car ownership experience. Unlike other OBD based telematics solutions available in the market, 'Suzuki Connect' is a TCU based solution which is better, safer and more user-friendly."
Image: Maruti Suzuki
According to Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Connect has been developed and tested in India wherein it incorporates learnings from driving behaviours and challenges faced by Indian customers. Maruti Suzuki also says that Suzuki Connect is a step towards the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of 'Connected Cars'. Over 2800 technicians are said to have been trained to install the equipment on the vehicles. Another significant feature of Suzuki Connect is the fact that it is 'deeply embedded' and is difficult to tamper with, providing greater security to customers. Maruti Suzuki's system utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralised server connected to NEXA customer care, subject to applicable terms and conditions of the NEXA app. Suzuki Connect can be configured to send information up to 5 selected users in case of an emergency.
Here's are some details on the key features of the Suzuki Connect system -
Emergency Alerts: TCU detects an emergency situation in case of airbag deployment and automatically sends an alert to user's family/ friends along with GPS coordinates & vehicle details.
Preventive Assistance: Incase system detects a malfunction, MSIL Customer Care will proactively contact the customer for any assistance needed for his vehicle.
Vehicle Tracking: Real-time vehicle tracking along with advanced features like live location sharing, tow away alert, Geofencing and navigation to a parked vehicle.
Driving Behavior Analysis: Enhance user's driving ability by providing analysis on user's driving behaviour on economy, comfort & Safety aspects along with trip details.
Live Vehicle Status: Users can remotely check their vehicle status like Seat Belt, Status of AC, Fuel level, Odometer value.
Convenience Alerts: Low fuel alert, over speeding alerts etc. can be configured as per the choice of the user. The system also sends accurate service reminders based on odometer reading
Also Watch
R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, introduced Suzuki Connect and said, "Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution developed and tested in India to offer seamless connected car experience to car owners. A nationwide extensive study was conducted to understand the challenges that Indian car owners face daily and their expectations from these solutions. 'Suzuki Connect' empowers customers to manage a host of services such as emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, and many more functions on their fingertips and create a delightful car ownership experience. Unlike other OBD based telematics solutions available in the market, 'Suzuki Connect' is a TCU based solution which is better, safer and more user-friendly."
Image: Maruti Suzuki
According to Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Connect has been developed and tested in India wherein it incorporates learnings from driving behaviours and challenges faced by Indian customers. Maruti Suzuki also says that Suzuki Connect is a step towards the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of 'Connected Cars'. Over 2800 technicians are said to have been trained to install the equipment on the vehicles. Another significant feature of Suzuki Connect is the fact that it is 'deeply embedded' and is difficult to tamper with, providing greater security to customers. Maruti Suzuki's system utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralised server connected to NEXA customer care, subject to applicable terms and conditions of the NEXA app. Suzuki Connect can be configured to send information up to 5 selected users in case of an emergency.
Here's are some details on the key features of the Suzuki Connect system -
Emergency Alerts: TCU detects an emergency situation in case of airbag deployment and automatically sends an alert to user's family/ friends along with GPS coordinates & vehicle details.
Preventive Assistance: Incase system detects a malfunction, MSIL Customer Care will proactively contact the customer for any assistance needed for his vehicle.
Vehicle Tracking: Real-time vehicle tracking along with advanced features like live location sharing, tow away alert, Geofencing and navigation to a parked vehicle.
Driving Behavior Analysis: Enhance user's driving ability by providing analysis on user's driving behaviour on economy, comfort & Safety aspects along with trip details.
Live Vehicle Status: Users can remotely check their vehicle status like Seat Belt, Status of AC, Fuel level, Odometer value.
Convenience Alerts: Low fuel alert, over speeding alerts etc. can be configured as per the choice of the user. The system also sends accurate service reminders based on odometer reading
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus New Online Booking Date Revealed, Sales Start on 25th July
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...