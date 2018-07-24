Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Suzuki Connect' Telematics for Nexa Customers at Rs 9999

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its advanced telematics 'Suzuki Connect' for Rs. 9,999 for a three-year subscription for NEXA customers. Suzuki Connect will be available to customers as an option which can be installed in their cars across Nexa network in the country. Once installed through the Nexa app and connected with the smartphone, customers will have access to features like emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, driving analytics, live vehicle status along with preventive maintenance calls and more.R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, introduced Suzuki Connect and said, "Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution developed and tested in India to offer seamless connected car experience to car owners. A nationwide extensive study was conducted to understand the challenges that Indian car owners face daily and their expectations from these solutions. 'Suzuki Connect' empowers customers to manage a host of services such as emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, and many more functions on their fingertips and create a delightful car ownership experience. Unlike other OBD based telematics solutions available in the market, 'Suzuki Connect' is a TCU based solution which is better, safer and more user-friendly."According to Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Connect has been developed and tested in India wherein it incorporates learnings from driving behaviours and challenges faced by Indian customers. Maruti Suzuki also says that Suzuki Connect is a step towards the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of 'Connected Cars'. Over 2800 technicians are said to have been trained to install the equipment on the vehicles. Another significant feature of Suzuki Connect is the fact that it is 'deeply embedded' and is difficult to tamper with, providing greater security to customers. Maruti Suzuki's system utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralised server connected to NEXA customer care, subject to applicable terms and conditions of the NEXA app. Suzuki Connect can be configured to send information up to 5 selected users in case of an emergency.Here's are some details on the key features of the Suzuki Connect system -TCU detects an emergency situation in case of airbag deployment and automatically sends an alert to user's family/ friends along with GPS coordinates & vehicle details.Incase system detects a malfunction, MSIL Customer Care will proactively contact the customer for any assistance needed for his vehicle.Real-time vehicle tracking along with advanced features like live location sharing, tow away alert, Geofencing and navigation to a parked vehicle.Enhance user's driving ability by providing analysis on user's driving behaviour on economy, comfort & Safety aspects along with trip details.Users can remotely check their vehicle status like Seat Belt, Status of AC, Fuel level, Odometer value.Low fuel alert, over speeding alerts etc. can be configured as per the choice of the user. The system also sends accurate service reminders based on odometer reading