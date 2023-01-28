Maruti Suzuki Lay Eyes on Cow Dung-Derived Fuel to Achieve Carbon Neutrality, Here's Why

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to achieve carbon neutrality in India by 2070 in accordance with the date set by the government. On January 26, the company revealed that its growth strategy envisions a major role for cow dung-derived fuel. Suzuki Motors stated that the bio-gas business in India is one of its key focus areas.

The brand’s initiative in this regard would be directed at producing and supplying bio-gas derived from cow dung. Suzuki is looking at collaboration with the dairy industry to source the primary raw material for this endeavour.

Cow manure can be converted to car fuel through a process called anaerobic digestion. This process involves breaking down the manure in the absence of oxygen, which produces bio-gas, a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and trace amounts of other gases. The biogas can then be cleaned and processed to remove impurities and increase the methane content. Once this is done, the biogas can be used as a fuel source, either by being burned to generate electricity or compressed and used as a natural gas substitute for vehicles.

The company said that “biogas can be used for Suzuki’s CNG models that account for approximately 70 percent of the CNG car market in India." The Japanese car manufacturer also highlighted that it has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy for bio-gas.

Suzuki claims to have also invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass LLC. This firm converts cow dung collected from local farmers to bio-gas for energy generation. “We believe that the biogas business in India not only contributes to carbon neutrality but also promotes economic growth and contributes to the society of India,” it added.

The company will also consider expanding the business to other farming areas in regions, including ASEAN, Africa, and Japan in the future.

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s arm Maruti Suzuki India is the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. In its growth strategy for FY2030, this subsidiary said that it would provide carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels alongside battery electric vehicles.

