1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video

Bigger models in the Maruti Suzuki line-up such as the Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga and the Brezza are likely to get the BS-VI compliant diesel engine a few months after the new norms come into effect.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...

Indian auto-giant Maruti Suzuki in April announced that the company will be pulling the plug on its diesel engines ahead of the implementation of BS-VI norms in April 2020. However, in a recent interview to CNBC TV18 Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, RC Bhargava had interesting comments on the future of diesel engines in the company’s stable.

He confirmed that the company will be discontinuing all of its diesel ahead of the new norms next year. But will develop a BS-VI compliant unit of the 4-cylinder turbocharged 1.5-litre diesel engine a few months down the line. This could mean that bigger models in the Maruti Suzuki line-up such as the Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga and the Brezza are likely to get the BS-VI compliant diesel engine a few months after the new norms come into effect.

In April, when asked if the company had decided to do away with diesel cars, Bhargava told PTI: "No. We have said that we will not make diesel cars which we feel the customers will not be able to afford.

He also said there are some diesel cars which customers can afford and the company will make them. "It all depends on the customer, what his judgement is, what the customer will buy or not buy," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
