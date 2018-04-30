English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Misses Profit Estimate on Tax Expense
Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of over $40 billion, more than one-and-a-half times that of its parent.
Maruti Suzuki logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, whose iconic 'Maruti 800' helped popularise cars in India, posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit but missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax expenses, sending its shares lower. The Indian unit of Japanese car maker Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday profit for the January-March quarter rose to 18.82 billion rupees ($281.74 million) from 17.11 billion rupees a year earlier. That compared with the 21.10 billion rupees average estimate of 22 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed. An increase in effective tax rate impacted the net profit for the country's most valuable automaker.
Tax expenses jumped about 31 percent to 7.52 billion rupees in the quarter. Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of over $40 billion, more than one-and-a-half times that of its parent.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The Indian company sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4 percent from a year earlier, while sales at home grew 11.6 percent to 427,082 units during the quarter. Maruti makes vehicles ranging from hatchback cars such as 'Alto 800' and 'Swift' to four-wheel-drives such as 'Gypsy' that is widely used by the Indian police and the military forces.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Tax expenses jumped about 31 percent to 7.52 billion rupees in the quarter. Maruti's operations are key for Suzuki as it provides the bulk of the Japanese automaker's revenues, and has a market value of over $40 billion, more than one-and-a-half times that of its parent.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The Indian company sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4 percent from a year earlier, while sales at home grew 11.6 percent to 427,082 units during the quarter. Maruti makes vehicles ranging from hatchback cars such as 'Alto 800' and 'Swift' to four-wheel-drives such as 'Gypsy' that is widely used by the Indian police and the military forces.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- Online Shopping: One Out Of Three Customers Receive Fake Products
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In