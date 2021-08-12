Maruti Suzuki Mulling to Launch CNG Variants of Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Swift by This Year

Industries across the globe are switching to different eco-friendly mechanisms in order to save the planet. Car making giant Maruti Suzuki is no different. The automobile brand has been proactively working on CNG variants of some of its most popular offerings. As per various media reports, India’s largest car maker will soon be introducing Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire by the end of this year. Other models of the brand that are equipped with CNG engines include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Recently, specifications of the soon-to-be launched CNG variant of the Vitara Brezza have been doing the rounds on social media. According to the documents that have been leaked online, the CNG engine of the car will be able to produce 91bhp of power and 122Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox to carry out the transmission duties.

The CNG version of the compact SUV will be home to an intelligent injection system and to dual interdependent ECUs. It will only be made available in the VXi variant that is available for Rs 8.56 lakh(ex-showroom). The cost of the CNG model is expected to be sold at a hike of Rs80,000 to Rs90,000 in comparison to the existing petrol models.

The CNG variants of Dzire and Swift are going to be equipped with 1.2 litres DualJet K12C engines which will have the ability to produce 70 bhp of maximum power and 95 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the automaker is working towards launching affordable electric vehicles in a joint venture with Toyota. The first offering of this venture in all likelihood will hit the roads in 2025.

