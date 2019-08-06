Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars, SUVs Come With up to Rs 70,000 Discount this August

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers are offering big discounts on the Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross this August to boost sales figures. The move comes after Maruti's sales dropped 1 lakh-unit mark for the first time in July 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Save up to Rs 70,000 in August in Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The midsize sedan is available with three engine options- a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol with Smart Hybrid tech, a 90hp, a 1.3-litre diesel with the same mild-hybrid technology and a 95hp, 1.5-litre diesel without any battery-electric tech. According to Autocar, the lower-spec petrol models (Sigma, Delta and Zeta), which come with a 5-speed manual as standard, can now be purchased with benefits and discounts worth Rs 55,000, while benefits of up to Rs 35,000 are now being offered top-spec Alpha manual and the automatic variants (4-speed torque convertor). Apart from the top-spec variant, all the other trims that are available with the 1.3-litre diesel can be bought at a discount of Rs 70,000, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz carry a Rs 55,000 discount.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: One can save up to Rs 60,000 in August in Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Currently, Maruti offers just one engine-gearbox option with the S-Cross – a 90hp, 1.3-litre diesel mated to a 5-speed manual. On offer with four variants, buyers can get benefits of Rs 60,000 on the lower-spec S-Cross Sigma and Delta and up to Rs 55,000 on the Zeta and Alpha variants. According to Autocar, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will soon get a new petrol engine option – it’s the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre (K15B) engine that has just made its debut on the Maruti Ertiga. The report further said that the current motor on this Hyundai Creta rival, however, will be discontinued in the run-up to the April 1, 2020, deadline for BS6 emission norms.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: This August, car buyers can save up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ignis on both the manual and automatic variants at select Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships. According to Autocar, the funky-looking premium hatchback is powered by an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol motor that comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Ignis rivals the Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: According to Autocar, the bestselling model that Maruti retails from its Nexa outlets, the Baleno, now comes with a BS6-compliant version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine and a new mild-hybrid 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet motor, along with the previously available BS4-compliant 75hp, 1.3-litre diesel.

As Nexa dealers still have stocks of BS4 petrol models, they are being sold with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. The Baleno RS, which is powered by a BS4-compliant 102hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, can now be purchased with an identical Rs 45,000 discount. The BS6 petrol and the BS4 diesel versions of the Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20 rival can now be bought with benefits worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.

