Maruti Suzuki Nexa Completes 5 Years With Over 11 Lakh Customers in India

Nexa, the premium retail network from Maruti Suzuki, has completed 5 years of operations with over 11 lakh customers in India. With over 370 showrooms across over 200 cities, NExa is the third-largest retail automobile brand in India in terms of volume.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer. In these 5 years, NEXA, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 11 lakh customers.”

He added, “With Nexa, we are able to attract modern urban Indian consumer to Maruti Suzuki portfolio. We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique Nexa experience to our ever-evolving customers.”