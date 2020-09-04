Maruti Suzuki Nexa Offering Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in September 2020

Car sales have witnessed a sharp decline in the last few months owing to the coronavirus lockdown and the prevailing situation. In order to speed up their sales, many carmakers have been offering an attractive discount. Maruti Suzuki is one such brand whose cars have fetched benefits of late.

Almost all Nexa models of Maruti Suzuki are attracting considerable discounts in September 2020, reports CarToq. The company sells its premium cars through Nexa dealerships.

-Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fetches buyers a cash discount worth Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. One of the popular sedans in the mid-size segment, Ciaz is now available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Besides, its engine comes with a manual and 4-speed automatic transmission option.

-Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available at an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000. However, recently launched the petrol model of the S-Cross premium crossover does not attract any discount. A premium MPV, XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only which has a manual and automatic gearbox.

-Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Those planning to buy Maruti Ignis in September 2020 will get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 with Sigma trim and Rs 10,000 for Zeta trim. Apart from this, the company is offering a discount of Rs 20,000 on Delta and Alpha models. Maruti Suzuki earlier this year updated the car in accordance with BS-VI norms. The Ignis hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine only and offers both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Also Watch:

-Maruti Suzuki Baleno

All variants of the car come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, which amounts to Rs 25,000. Baleno hatchback was the first car from Maruti Suzuki to get BS6 model. Comes with a manual and CVT gearbox options, the car also offers a petrol engine variant.